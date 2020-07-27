1/1
Jeffrey Ferguson
Jeffrey Ferguson

Bellevue - Jeffrey Allen Ferguson, 42, of Oglethorpe, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Oglethorpe, GA. He was a Merchant Marine and a Firefighter. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey R. Ferguson, grandparents Gloria and Wilburn Forge, Robert and Patricia Ferguson, Eileen Wilson and Harold High. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Mary "Mimi" (Doug) High, his brother, Sheldon High, his sister, Sydney High, his grandmother Dorothy High, his sons Gage Ferguson, Colbie Ferguson and his step mother, Marion Ferguson. Jeffrey is also survived by his sisters, Taylor Marlow, and Courtney Connaughton, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and his fire fighter friends. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing. Memorials are suggested to the Bobby G. Memorial Cancer Fund 61 Memory Lane Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
