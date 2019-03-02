|
|
Jeffrey Gilbert Laycock
Alexandria - Jeffrey Gilbert Laycock , 76, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Jeffrey is survived by his Precious Friend, Deborah Alford. Devoted father of Thomas (Cecily) Laycock, Ann Kramer, Laura (Curt) McDowell, Diane (Doug) Crockett and Kathryn (Eric) Dee. Loving papaw of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with one on the way. Dear brother of Lynn Robbins and Nancy (Donnie) Cryer, He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Grace (nee Messmer) Laycock and sisters, Bonnie Turner and Lorissa Cantrell. Jeff, enjoyed the simplicity of everyday joys. He loved spending time with his family, especially Easter which was his favorite Holiday at "Pooh Corner" otherwise known as "His home". He found his joy of fishing, archery and target shooting during his summers in High School working at Brendamours, Downtown. Which lead him to join the Riffle Team at Highlands High School, where he graduated in 1960. Then he attended Morehead State University and graduated with a B.A. in Business. After several years working the corporate world for varies big companies in sales, he brought his family back to Ft. Thomas and took over his Father's Laycock Roofing Business. Twenty years later he became a Real Estate Investor, owning and operating Laycock Apartments. Once retired, he was able to enjoy spending time perfecting his golf game with his closest dear friends. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Monday (March 4) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where services will be held on Tuesday (March 5) at 10:0 am. Burial will take place at Alexandria Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 24478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019