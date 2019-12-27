Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Holbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Holbrook Sr.

Add a Memory
Jeffrey Holbrook Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey Holbrook Sr.

Bethel - Jeffrey R. Holbrook Sr., of Bethel, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 53. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey R. Holbrook Jr. Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Sylvia (nee Meyers) Lewis, his three sons, Justin Holbrook, Tommy Holbrook and his daughter, Chlole and Travis Holbrook and his wife Kristen and their son Easton, his parents, Carol (nee Messer) and Forse Holbrook and his sister, Pamela Hultz and her husband, Rick. Jeff was a member of Amelia Lodge # 590 F&AM. Visitation will be at the E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street (St. Rt. 125), Amelia, on Sunday, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Funeral Service Monday, December 30, at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Pierce Township Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -