Jeffrey Joseph Jarboe
Ryland - Jeffrey Joseph Jarboe, age 58, of Lady Lake, FL (formerly of Ryland & Ft. Thomas, KY) passed away on Wednesday, July 3 at his residence. He was a retired Accountant and the former owner of Pioneer Financial Services. Jeff was highly intelligent, artistic, appreciated music, active in politics, passionate about motorcycles, loved animals (especially dogs), liked to travel, a charmer, charismatic, and especially treasured his family and enjoyed any reason to get together and celebrate with them. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. His parents, Joseph Eugene and Patricia "Kitty" Jarboe preceded him in death. Jeff is survived by his beloved children, Matthew Joseph Jarboe and Lillian Elise Reynolds; siblings, Denice Butler (Mike), Jena Latz (Eric), Jamie Jarboe, and Jackie Marita (Kevin); several nieces and nephews; and many family and friends. Visitation for Jeff will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rose Garden Home Mission, 2040 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41014. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019