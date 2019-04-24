|
|
Jeffrey Lyle Potter
Greenville, SC - Jeffrey Lyle Potter, 55, lost his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Jeff was born to Dale and Elaine Potter in Covington, KY and grew up in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated in 1985 from Miami University in Oxford, OH earning a BS in Business Administration.
In 1995, Jeff moved to Greenville and met his wife, Leisa Potter. They were married in April 1997 and promptly built a tall, skinny pink house on the Fripp Island golf course. The Potters moved back to Greenville and in July 1998 welcomed their first daughter, Mary Kailey. Their second daughter, Caroline Marie, followed in September 2000.
In his thirty-two years in industrial sales, Jeff worked for Reliance Electric/Rockwell Automation, Toshiba Industrial and ISRA Surface Vision. He is preceded by his father Dale (2018). Surviving are his wife of 22 years Leisa at home, daughters Kailey and Caroline; mother, Elaine Potter, of Greer, SC; brothers, Chip and his wife, Meg of Naperville, IL; Andrew and his wife, Renee of Anderson, SC; and many awesome nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on April 11, 2019 at Christ Church Episcopal Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019