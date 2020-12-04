Jeffrey Lynn Price
formerly of Covington - Jeffrey Lynn Price, 66, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brookside Healthcare, Cincinnati. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved his Starbucks coffee. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Sr. and Betty Price.
Survived by one son; one daughter; two brothers; Marvin Jr. (Benita) Price and Shawn (Tammy) Price; one sister Janey Price and several grandchildren.
Due to Covid19, visitation and funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, KY 41015.
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com