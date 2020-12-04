1/1
Jeffrey Lynn Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lynn Price

formerly of Covington - Jeffrey Lynn Price, 66, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brookside Healthcare, Cincinnati. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved his Starbucks coffee. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Sr. and Betty Price.

Survived by one son; one daughter; two brothers; Marvin Jr. (Benita) Price and Shawn (Tammy) Price; one sister Janey Price and several grandchildren.

Due to Covid19, visitation and funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 3711 Tibbatts St., Covington, KY 41015.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved