Jeffrey McClurg (57) of Demossville, KY, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Jeffrey was born in Covington, KY on January 21, 1963, son of Jerry (Wanda) McClurg and Brenda (Kenny) Simpson Carney. Jeffrey liked to race at Thorn Hill, loved attending Cruise In and his Muscle Cars especially the Camaro and Firebird. He also was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton County High School. He is preceded in death by his grandchild Salem Caudill. Along with his parents, survivors include his wife Stefanie Caudill McClurg, children Jacob (Brittany) McClurg, Joshua (Julia) McClurg, Chad (Kayla) Caudill, Ashley (Michael) Gosney, Megan (David North) Caudill, Mother and Father in law Gene and Edna Caudill, sister Karen McClurg and grandchildren Graham and Henry McClurg, Malia, Alayna and Makenna Gosney, River and Theory Caudill. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 8pm also at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212.
Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com