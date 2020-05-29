Jeffrey Paul Lorenzen
Florence - Jeffrey Paul Lorenzen, 55, of Florence passed away on Sunday May 24. Preceded in death by his mother Charyn Hesselman Lonneman and nephrews Jared Lorenzen and Braden Blair. He leaves the following family members: Wife of 35 years Marsha Thrasher Lorenzen, Daughter Sara Lorenzen , Son Joseph Lorenzen and Marie Willis who is like a daughter. Father Jon Paul Lorenzen (Cecellia), Stepfather George Lonneman. His brother Joseph Lorenzen (Mary Ann), sister Chalee Engelhard(Scott), brother David Lorenzen (Julie), sister Dawn Blair(Jeff), sister Tara Baker(Brian) and brother Brett Recer (Amy) . He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Jordan Lorenzen, Jennifer Lee, Joe Konen, Jeff Konen, Katie Mason, Zachary Recer , Erin Lara, B Quin Lorenzen, Walker Engelhard , Alex Engelhard, Breanna Baker , Cole Lorenzen, Nick Blair, Mia Lorenzen, Peyton Blair and family friend Austin Cantrell who is like a second son. Jeff was a graduate Scott High School (1983) and a graduate of Berea College (1987). He retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years in the United States Air Force. He worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency <https://www.facebook.com/EPA/> in Cincinnati. Jeff was a member of the Erlanger Lions Club and served in many capacities including President. He served this past year as the Governor of District 43Y. Jeff was a Melvin Jones and Finis Davis Fellow, and Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Patron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Kentucky Lions Club Eye Foundation, 301 East Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202. Visitation for Jeff will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at DOBBLING FUNERAL HOME, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Please note that guests are asked to limit face to face interactions while keeping a social distance. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.