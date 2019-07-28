|
Jeffrey Phillip Sexton
West Chester - Jeffrey Phillip Sexton, age 57, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1961 in Dayton Kentucky, to Don and Phyllis Sexton. Jeff is survived by his daughter Savannah Sexton, his father Don Sexton, his stepmother Stephanie Simpson, and loving companion Cathy Moore, along with many other friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis. Advantage Cremation Care of Greater Cincinnati is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to , care of Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Memorials also can be made to the . A celebration of Jeff's life will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Manor House Banquet & Conference Center, 7440 S. Mason-Montgomery Rd. Mason, Ohio 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019