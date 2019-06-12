Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Madison Avenue Christian Church
1530 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Madison Avenue Christian Church
1530 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY
Covington - Jeffrey Scott (Mayberry) Evans, age 61. Resident of Covington, KY. Passsed to his eternal Home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center South, Edgewood, KY. He was a retired maintenance worker for the Walmart Corporation, Chef for Bob Evans Restaurants, Waterfont Restaurant and the Radisson Hotel revolving restaurant. Member and Deacon of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Former member, youth leader,and drummer of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents Donald Evans and Patsy Ruth Scott Mayberry. He is Survived by his: wife Tina Cooper Evans (married June 19, 2004); daughters Nikki (Emmanuel) Hedger, Belinda Asher, Amy and Amber Cooper; 12 grandchildren, 2-great grandchildren; brothers Michael (Shelley) Mayberry, Rick and Gene Mayberry; sisters Terry (Barry) Hanks and Kimberly (Carson) Bentley; 5-nieces and 6-nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 13th, Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY from 10:00 am until hour of service at 1:00PM. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Madison Avenue Christian Church's Book of Rememberance. On-line condolence may be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 12 to June 13, 2019
