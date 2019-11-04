Services
Jeffrey Wayne "Jeff" Gray

Independence - passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY at the age of 62. He was born in Covington, KY on May 22, 1957; the son of the late Walter Scott and Loretta Mae (nee Senour) Gray. Jeff retired as a Senior Analyst from the Internal Revenue Service and enjoyed playing poker, traveling, attending concerts and jamming out on his guitars. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jeff is survived by his loving and caring wife and soulmate of 25 years, Lori (nee Gebing) Gray; step-children, Mike (Shelley) Hulsmann, Chris Hulsmann and Sara (Jim) Embrey; brother, Mike (Debbie) Gray; grandchildren, Taylor, Tripp, Michael, Declan and Lydia; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn his passing and continue to cherish the many memories they made with him. A visitation celebrating Jeff's life will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Jeff will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Expressions of sympathy in Jeff's name may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence message for the family or share a memory of Jeff, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
