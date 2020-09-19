1/1
Jeffrey Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Weber

Cold Spring, KY - Jeffrey William Weber, 71, of Cold Spring, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired in 2005 from the IRS as manager of the Computer room. Jeff was also a World War II history buff and also keeper of the Weber family memories, with recordings and photographs taken throughout the early years. He was a truly kind & decent man and lived his life with integrity & goodness. Jeff was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Mildred Weber; stepson, Christopher Stevens; sister, Clare Weber and brother, John (Carol) Weber. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Judith "Judy" (née Swearingen) Weber and brothers, David (the late Teri), Mike (Cindy), Steve & Roger (Diane) Weber. Visitation will be held from 9-11:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 23rd at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved