Jeffrey Weber
Cold Spring, KY - Jeffrey William Weber, 71, of Cold Spring, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 17th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired in 2005 from the IRS as manager of the Computer room. Jeff was also a World War II history buff and also keeper of the Weber family memories, with recordings and photographs taken throughout the early years. He was a truly kind & decent man and lived his life with integrity & goodness. Jeff was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Mildred Weber; stepson, Christopher Stevens; sister, Clare Weber and brother, John (Carol) Weber. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Judith "Judy" (née Swearingen) Weber and brothers, David (the late Teri), Mike (Cindy), Steve & Roger (Diane) Weber. Visitation will be held from 9-11:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 23rd at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
.