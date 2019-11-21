|
|
Jenette (Jan) Marcum Hannan
Jenette (Jan) Marcum Hannan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Jan was born in Albany, Kentucky on April 19, 1938. She was the wife of Ron Hannan for 57 years, loving mother to daughters Cheryl (Chad) Swain and Michelle Hannan (Paul Wilkins) and devoted grandmother to Meghan (John) Wood, Melissa Swain (fiancé Rob Zengel), and Chad Swain Jr. She is preceded in death by her sister Archie Nell Haskett and brothers Flowers Marcum and Howard Marcum. She is survived by sister Ruby Stockton and twin brother Joe (Sandy) Marcum. Visitation will be held at T.P. White Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Sweet Dream House Rescue or the Cincinnati Nature Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019