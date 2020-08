Jenifer StermerLexington, KY - Beloved daughter of the late Jeanette "Kloey" (nee Klosterman) and John Stermer, loving sister of Jay Stermer. Passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2848 Fischer Place, Cincinnati (visitation outside due to COVID-19, masks must be worn) from 9:15AM until time of funeral mass inside at 10AM. Memorials may be made to your charity of choice