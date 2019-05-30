|
|
Jennett Miller
Covington - Jennett Miller, 81, of Covington, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY, on June 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Myrtle Morris. Jennett was a past member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Park Hills, KY, as well as a member of the Billy Graham Association. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh as well, she was a true jokester. She also enjoyed dancing at The Red Barn, bowling and collecting earrings. Jennett was loved dearly by all that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters: Anna Marie Miller and Pamela Kay Wissman. Jennett is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years: Harry D. Miller; sons: Donald Miller and Robert (Renee) Miller ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019