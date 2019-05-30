Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennett Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennett Miller


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jennett Miller Obituary
Jennett Miller

Covington - Jennett Miller, 81, of Covington, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY, on June 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Myrtle Morris. Jennett was a past member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Park Hills, KY, as well as a member of the Billy Graham Association. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh as well, she was a true jokester. She also enjoyed dancing at The Red Barn, bowling and collecting earrings. Jennett was loved dearly by all that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters: Anna Marie Miller and Pamela Kay Wissman. Jennett is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years: Harry D. Miller; sons: Donald Miller and Robert (Renee) Miller ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now