Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Jennie Nadaud


1916 - 2020
Jennie Nadaud Obituary
Jennie Nadaud

Newport - Jennie Nadaud, 104, passed away peacefully at her residence where she has lived since she was 2 months old. She was the oldest Italian living on Spaghetti Nob in South Newport. Jennie celebrated her 100th birthday on February 26, 2016 and the City of Newport dedicated and named it Jennie Nadaud Day. She was the honoree at the Italian fest on June 12, 2004. Jennie started driving in her late 50's; got her GED in her late 60's; 1st baby baptized at the former St. Vincent DePaul Church in Newport; charter member of Newport Aquarium; Altar Society and Ladies Aux. VFW #5662. She was preceded in death by her husband, Almond Dale Wogan and Charles Nadaud. Jennie is survived by her son, Tom (Linda) Wogan; granddaughter, Jana (Dave) Tucker; grandsons, Tom (Amber VanBenschoten) Wogan and Brian Thompson; 3 great grandchildren, Robyn (Craig) Tucker, Tom Wogan and Megan (Jessie) Wogan; 3 great-great grandchildren, Jared, Carter and Devon. Given the current global health coronavirus crisis, in order to insure the health & safety of all concerned there will be a memorial mass and a celebration of life reception in the coming months. Private burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial are suggested to Holy Spirit Church, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
