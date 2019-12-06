|
Jennifer A. Atherine
Green Township - Jennifer A. Atherine, loving wife of Nickolas J. Atherine for 22 years. Devoted mother of Jordan T. Atherine. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Marilyn Sasson. Dear sister of Brian (Lisa) Sasson, and Kevin (Jenny) Sasson. Also survived by many loving family members and close friends. Her career evolved around her love for teaching and her devotion to young children. Passed away Dec. 4, 2019. Age 48. A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Dec. 13th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Dec. 14th at 10:00AM at St. Columban Church 894 Oakland Road, Loveland, OH (45140). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019