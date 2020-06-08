Jennifer A. Weibel - Nee Wolfer
Jennifer A. WEIBEL - nee WOLFER

Mason - 56 of Mason, loving wife of Paul Weibel, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. Jenny was a senior project manager for E-Technologies. She was the beloved daughter of Donald and Eileen Wolfer and daughter in law of Carol A. and the late Leonard A. Weibel. Cherished sister of Christopher (Donna) Wolfer, Tim (Teresa) Wolfer, Scott (Margie) Wolfer, John (Anne) Wolfer, Angie (Casey) McMahon and Mary Sue (Gregg) Emerson. A host of nephews, nieces and other family and friends are left to mourn her passing. Visitation will be Friday June 12, 2020 at 5:30 pm. until 8:00 pm. at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd Blue Ash, OH., 45242. Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 810 Neeb Rd Delhi, OH., 45233. Memorials are suggested to Cancer Support and Dragonfly Foundation Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
