Florence - Jennifer Ann Flynn Sharrer, 41 years of age, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Jennifer was born in Covington, Kentucky on February 18, 1979 to her loving parents, Thomas Flynn and Mary Ann Hester Flynn. Besides her parents, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Autumn Sharrer, her dear brother Sean Flynn, and a multitude of friends. She will be remembered as an intelligent and vibrant woman. Jennifer held various jobs at many of the area casinos. She enjoyed walking, music, soap operas, mysteries, dramas, and comedies. Jennifer was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, Reds facts and trivia was a specialty of hers. She also had a particular affinity for cats, especially her boys: Prince and Rizzo. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of Jennifer's life will take place at a later date. Memorials in Jennifer's name are suggested to the Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main Street, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2020