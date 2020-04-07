|
Jennifer E. Nibouar
Mt. Healthy - Jennifer Nibouar (nee Phelps) Beloved wife of the late William Nibouar. Dear mother of William "D.J." and Peter "Josh" Nibouar. Loving grandmother of Alexander Nibouar.
Dear daughter of the late Wellman "Bud" and Martha "Marti" Phelps.Devoted and loved sister of Joseph (Laura) Phelps, Beth Phelps, Becke (Tyler) Bolinger, Pegge (Chris) Bellamy, John (Jeanette Rosing) Phelps, Vicki (Dr. Eric) Hugo and the late Peter Phelps. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Passed away on her 62nd birthday, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Jennifer was a devoted lifelong member of Northern Hills United Methodist Church and Dorcas Chapter No. 277, O.E.S. She shared her gift of knitting in a ministry that touched hundreds of needy children and adults throughout the community and in her church. When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, a Visitation and Memorial service will be held at Northern Hills United Methodist Church, 6700 Winton Road (45224) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Easter Seals of Greater Cincinnati at www.easterseals.com/gc/ Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020