Jennifer E. Viering
- - Jennifer E. Viering, age 48, passed away suddenly on March 22, 2019.
Born in Cincinnati, she lived in Akron since 1997 and was a member of The Word Church. Jennifer was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting. She loved being with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Jennifer is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Thomas; sons, Jordan Hiner and Steffan Viering; daughters, Jessica Riley and Heather Viering; granddaughter, La'Terra Anderson; parents, Paul and Lois Barbro; and sister, Jodi (Wimberly) Cook.
Jennifer's family would like to thank all of those who helped her throughout her struggle, especially the staff at the Cleveland Clinic.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, March 30 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Word Church, 2324 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44314, where a Memorial service will immediately follow Saturday at 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019