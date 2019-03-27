Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Word Church
2324 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The Word Church
2324 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Viering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer E. Viering

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Jennifer E. Viering Obituary
Jennifer E. Viering

- - Jennifer E. Viering, age 48, passed away suddenly on March 22, 2019.

Born in Cincinnati, she lived in Akron since 1997 and was a member of The Word Church. Jennifer was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting. She loved being with her family, especially her granddaughter.

Jennifer is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Thomas; sons, Jordan Hiner and Steffan Viering; daughters, Jessica Riley and Heather Viering; granddaughter, La'Terra Anderson; parents, Paul and Lois Barbro; and sister, Jodi (Wimberly) Cook.

Jennifer's family would like to thank all of those who helped her throughout her struggle, especially the staff at the Cleveland Clinic.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, March 30 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Word Church, 2324 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44314, where a Memorial service will immediately follow Saturday at 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now