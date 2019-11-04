|
Jennifer L. Bias
Ft. Thomas - Jennifer L. Bias, 60, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Jen attended school at Highlands High School and received her undergraduate degree from Northern Kentucky University. She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Newport, KY and enjoyed working in the food kitchen missions and with children at summer bible school. Jen had a love for the arts and passed on this love to children by teaching classes at a private art center. She was a devoted daughter to Mason and Ramona, and demonstrated loving care for them, especially at the end of their lives. One of Jen's greatest loves was for animals in need. She volunteered at animal shelters and adopted dogs herself. Jen was an extremely kind, gentle person with a huge heart and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mason Rex and Ramona Dawn (nee Smith) Bias. Jennifer is survived by her dear brother, Richard (Kay Gross) Bias, nephew, Brian Gross-Bias and niece, Kelly (Hannah Weld) Gross-Bias. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John's UCC, Newport, KY with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky, 22 Commonwealth Erlanger, KY or the Music Program at St. John UCC, 415 Park Ave., Newport, KY. Special condolences may be shared at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019