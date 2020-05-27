Jennifer Lynn Jimenez
Jennifer Lynn (nee: Knaley) Jimenez, 55, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Florence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Jennifer was a Food Service Manager for the DCCH Center for Children upon retiring. She was a 1982 graduate of Boone County High School and went on to receive Associates degrees from Thomas More and Cincinnati State. She was born on Sept. 19, 1964 to Patrick Andrew and Mary Jane (nee: Allen) Knaley. She was caring and nurturing to her friends and family, especially in their times of need. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Tristan Jimenez. She is survived by her loving husband of 36yrs., Kevin Charles Jimenez and their children, Kathryn (Michelle Neidigh) Jimenez, Andrew Jimenez, Daniel (Casey Bradley) Jimenez and Galtero (Heather Schorr) Jimenez and grandson, Tristan. Jennifer also leaves behind her brothers, Joe (Chris) Knaley, Jason (Joe) Knaley-Smitherman, John (Laura) Knaley, sisters, Beth Moore (nee: Knaley), and Amber (Ray) Decker, mother-in-law, Gayle (nee: Ingolia) Jimenez, brother-in-law's, Bryan (Susan Parsons) Jimenez, David (Lindsay Hixson) Jimenez, sister-in-law's, Carla (Laura Hassell) Jimenez and Reese (Krissi Jimroglou) Jimenez along with nieces, Danielle (Doug) Flesch, Leah Moore, Maya and Sophie Decker, Georgia, Loreli, and Olive Knaley and Seaver Hixenez, nephews, Joey (Jessica) Knaley, Jake Moore, Adam Decker, Jak and Gus Knaley, Talon Hixenez and grandniece, Audrey, and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am at St. Paul Church, Florene, KY with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the DCCH Center for Children (www.dcchcenter.org). Friends and family are welcome to participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving your online condolences at www.linnemannfuenralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.