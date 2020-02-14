|
Jennifer Summer
Fort Thomas - April 16, 1978 - February 11, 2020
Jennifer Summer was not one to focus on death. She didn't have time for it. She was too busy living the heck out of each and every day: capturing the most ordinary moments in the most beautiful ways with her camera, turning the deepest thoughts into words that ran across the page like water, and creating a hundred different kinds of art with her hands and her heart. Perhaps that's why we're all so surprised to realize she's gone. You hear it every time someone passes, but Jennifer really was one of a kind. She made you feel like family from the moment she met you, she was fiercely loyal to the ones she loved, and she was exceptionally generous with her time, art, emotions, and funds. She could tell a story like nobody's business, swear like a sailor, and leaves behind a lengthy trail of totally filthy double entendres. To know her was to love her, and to also learn an astonishing number of euphemisms for anatomy normally not mentioned in polite company. Jenn blossomed when she became a mother, and Dakota was her life's biggest muse. We're all proud of our children, but she positively beamed when talking about her son's gentle spirit, tender heart, and wise soul. He guided her into becoming a true artist, because in motherhood, she found endless inspiration. She loved that quote about how being a mom means choosing to forever have your heart walking around outside your body. That means her heart is still with us. True to her giving nature, Jennifer shared her Mama Deb with multitudes of friends, both online and offline (she made no distinction between the two.) There's no telling how many lives have been changed for the better thanks to this Dynamic Duo and their ability to make us laugh, cry, and flat-out be a better person to feel worthy of their friendship, love, and in Jenn's case, profanity-laced advice. Many people have asked how they can best honor Jennifer's memory, so we present to you a non-comprehensive list of things you can do to be more like her: Make new friends literally everywhere you go. The gas station. Starbucks. Target. The thrift shop. Standing in line in the fabric store. Public restrooms! Donate to the causes she was passionate about. RAINN. Planned Parenthood. Local LGBTQ+ organizations. Animal shelters. Any political campaign that works towards peace, equality, and beating Donald J. Trump in 2020. Live each day like it's your last day to make an off-color joke. Never, ever let a chance to use "that's what she said" pass you by. Binge watch the entire series of The Office and Sex and the City at least once a year. Make birthday and Christmas packages absolutely epic. Get to know your people, and understand what makes their hearts beat faster. Seashells. Feathers. Driftwood. Signed books. It's not what you buy, it's what you know. Celebrate the people you love like it's your ding-dang paid occupation, each day, on every occasion. Get a mammogram, or encourage someone you love to get one. Make art. Make love. Make someone smile by proclaiming your love for them IN ALL CAPS. Make band names out of your most embarrassing typos. Make kindness your religion. Say "I love you" often. Every time you talk. Every time you see each other. Every time you leave. Love endures all things, even death. Remember that. Losing Jennifer leaves a terrible hole in the fabric of the universe. She will be missed in ways we can't even contemplate right now. It will be hard to mourn her in the days ahead, and it's almost impossible to contemplate a world without her. As much as we hate to say goodbye, however, we have a lifetime of good memories to remember her by. It's those memories that will carry us through. Jennifer loved mermaids, and she's still out there somewhere, swimming in starlight, shining like the moon. Her light will continue to make us brighter, and braver, just like it always did. She is survived by her son, Dakota Summer; parents, James Everett (Sheila) Fields & Bobbie (Michael) Reker-Dickason; MAMA DEB Reker; sister, Nicole (Matt) Willett-Jones; niece, Myla and nephew, Hank. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020