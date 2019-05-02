|
|
Jenny Stacy
Hebron - Jenny Marie Stacy, 84, of Hebron, passed away on April 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. She was born on December 15, 1934 to Fulton and Lucinda Newberry in Hazard, KY. Jenny is survived by her loving spouse Vernon, Son, Jeffrey Stacy; Two Daughters, Glenda Raney, Kimberly Delgado; 4 grandchildren 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Mother, Lucinda Smith, Father, Fulton Newberry, and three sisters. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 12:00 pm at Florence Baptist Temple, Florence, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 1:30 pm at Florence Baptist Temple. Burial will take place Friday, May 3, 2019 at Burlington Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 2, 2019