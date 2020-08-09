Jenny Zimmerman
Cincinnati - Jenny Zimmerman, age 58, passed away August 8, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Molly & Wilbur(Sonny) Zimmerman, dear sister of Neal (Monica) Zimmerman, Gayle Zimmerman, Sandy Zimmerman and fiance of Ronnie Dean. Loving aunt and dear friend of many. Private graveside services Tuesday, August 11, 10:30 A.M. (See ZOOM link below). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to The DiabetesFoundation, The Kidney Foundation, SPCA-Cincinnati or the charity of one's choice.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Topic: ZIMMERMAN SERVICE
Time: Aug 11, 2020 10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83663003459?pwd=aVJhWlVuV2V6VUhuV0VwbzQzbmNZZz09
Meeting ID: 836 6300 3459
Passcode: 118248