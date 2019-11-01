|
|
Jeralane "Jerri" Gecks
Cincinnati - Jeralane "Jerri" Gecks age 88 passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Jean Weddle Care Unit Somerset, KY. She was born on June 20, 1931 to Cogle and Louise (Hibbard) Stacey. She was proceeded in death by her parents Cogle and Louise Stacey, husband Melvin Gecks, son Dennis Gecks, brothers Robert Stacey, Paul Stacey, and sister Lottie Snow. Jerri is survived by a daughter Vicki (Randy) Lewis, grandsons Nick Lewis, Justin (Kirsten) Lewis, Matthew Gecks, and Ryan Gecks, brother Ed Stacey, sisters Delores Sauer, Fran Schwering, and Jane Perna. Visitation will be on November 4 from 11-1 with the funeral at 1, Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery RD, Cincinnati Ohio. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019