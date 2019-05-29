|
|
Jerald DeMaris
Cincinnati - Jerald L. "Jerry" DeMaris was born September 15,1940 in Bethel, Ohio to the late Elmer Dale DeMaris and Martha Helen (Ramsey) DeMaris and passed away May 25, 2019 at the age of 78 .In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Jerald L. DeMaris Jr.Jerry is survived by his son Ronald D. "Ron" DeMaris, grandsons Ronnie, Billy and Joe DeMaris, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Margie Crawford.Jerry was a resident of Cincinnati,formerly of Bethel and a former Thriftway employee and a US Army veteran.Visitation 12:00 PM Thursday May 30, 2019 at E.C.Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM Thursday. Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel
Memorials may be made to Three Sisters Pet Rescue 1131 OLivia Lane Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019