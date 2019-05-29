Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
(513) 734-2228
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald DeMaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald DeMaris


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jerald DeMaris Obituary
Jerald DeMaris

Cincinnati - Jerald L. "Jerry" DeMaris was born September 15,1940 in Bethel, Ohio to the late Elmer Dale DeMaris and Martha Helen (Ramsey) DeMaris and passed away May 25, 2019 at the age of 78 .In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Jerald L. DeMaris Jr.Jerry is survived by his son Ronald D. "Ron" DeMaris, grandsons Ronnie, Billy and Joe DeMaris, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Margie Crawford.Jerry was a resident of Cincinnati,formerly of Bethel and a former Thriftway employee and a US Army veteran.Visitation 12:00 PM Thursday May 30, 2019 at E.C.Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM Thursday. Burial Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel

Memorials may be made to Three Sisters Pet Rescue 1131 OLivia Lane Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now