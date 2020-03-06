|
|
Jeranda Stacy
Florence - Jeranda "Jerry" Stacy, 93, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Boonespring in Union. He was a Grain Inspector for the Board of Trade of Cincinnati. Jerry proudly served our country in World War II as a Corporal in the U.S Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Lenore Engle (2002). Survivors include his brothers, Ronald Stacy of Villa Hills, Tommy and Winford Stacy both of Ludlow, Vernon Stacy of Hebron; sisters, Faye Menninger of Erlanger, Golden Harvey of Hazard and Shirley Smaha of Fernando, FL. Visitation is on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow followed by Graveside service at 1:00 PM in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020