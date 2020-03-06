Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeranda Stacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeranda Stacy

Add a Memory
Jeranda Stacy Obituary
Jeranda Stacy

Florence - Jeranda "Jerry" Stacy, 93, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Boonespring in Union. He was a Grain Inspector for the Board of Trade of Cincinnati. Jerry proudly served our country in World War II as a Corporal in the U.S Army. He was preceded in death by his wife Lenore Engle (2002). Survivors include his brothers, Ronald Stacy of Villa Hills, Tommy and Winford Stacy both of Ludlow, Vernon Stacy of Hebron; sisters, Faye Menninger of Erlanger, Golden Harvey of Hazard and Shirley Smaha of Fernando, FL. Visitation is on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow followed by Graveside service at 1:00 PM in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeranda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -