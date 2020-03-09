|
Jeremiah Todd Hammitt
Burlington -
Jeremiah "Jeremy" Todd Hammitt, 43 years of age, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Jeremy was the son of Judy Hammitt and Richard Hammitt; beloved father of Aisylnn and Allison Hammitt; brother of Christopher Hammitt; and beloved uncle to Kristin and Cammy Hammitt. He attended Ryle High School, formerly worked for Iopfina Chemical in their shipping and receiving department and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Jeremy enjoyed traveling and motorcycles, particularly Harley Davidson. He liked outdoor sports and going to the shooting range. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved daughters. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Webb officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Union Rice Cemetery, Union, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeremy's name are suggested to Union Baptist Church, 1985 Mt. Zion Road, Union, Kentucky 41091. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020