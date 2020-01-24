|
|
Jeremy Kirn
Ft. Wright - Jeremy Kirn, 42, of Ft. Wright, passed away on January 23, 2020 at his residence. Jeremy's greatest love was music, going to concerts and playing his guitar. He enjoyed reading, taking pictures, playing Golden Tee, watching Jeopardy and sports. Jeremy also enjoyed fishing, hiking, trivia and animals. He was very loving and kind, and had endless amounts of friends, spanning all over the world. Survivors include his father, Tim Kirn of Ft. Wright; mother, Tammy Nelson of Ft. Wright; girlfriend and love of his life, Amanda Dalton of Independence. Visitation is on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Service at 7:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020