Villa Hills - Jerome C. Beagle (Jerry), of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY as a result of complications from Covid-19. He was a kind and gentle soul, taken too soon at 73 years old. Jerry was a lifelong native of Northern Kentucky and resided in Villa Hills. He was born in Covington and grew up in Latonia and later in Erlanger where he graduated from St. Henry High School. After classes at the University of Kentucky and early work at Procter & Gamble, he graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, and worked for many years as a funeral director, first at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, and later at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home in Covington. Following a career change Jerry worked for Cincinnati Bell, and for his last 18 years he worked at Delta Airlines in customer service. Over the years Jerry had been active in several community and parish service groups including officer positions in the Knights of Columbus - Father Bealer Council and the St. Henry Parish Credit Union. During his residency in Villa Hills he was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. In his spare time, Jerry loved airplanes, flying, and travel. In his younger days, he would drive out to the Cincinnati Airport to watch jet takeoffs and landings, and later took flying lessons himself, earning ratings for both single- and multi-engine aircraft. Jerry visited many countries around the globe, and thought nothing of being on a plane for 15 hours to get to Australia or Asia. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. and Marie R. (Bernabucci) Beagle and his older brother, Ronald G. Beagle. He is survived by his sister-in-law JoAnn Beagle (Sacramento, CA), his sister Mary Lou Westling and brother-in-law Michael Westling (Ft. Wright,KY), his brother Tony (Euless, TX), his brother Rick and sister-in-law Elena Messina (Baltimore, MD), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Following a private visitation and service, interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, Kentucky. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020