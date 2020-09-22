Jerome "Jerry" ColleyCincinnati - Jerome "Jerry" Colley, beloved husband of the late JoAnn Colley (nee Ziegler). Devoted father of Mark (Sherri) Colley, Amy (Mike) Forsee, and the late Jerry Colley, Jr. Loving grandfather to Luke and Connor Colley and Magnolia Forsee. Loving step-grandfather to Michael (Hilary), Kerra, and Joanna Forsee. Loving step-great-grandfather to Liam and Levi Forsee. Dear brother to Jay (Carol) Colley and the late Terry (Pattie) Colley. Also cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Died Peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020, at age 79. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel, on Thur. Sept. 24, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at Church on Thur. from 9-10:30 AM. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the, Autism Society of America 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852. After Mass, please join us for a gathering at the Mt. Carmel American Legion Post club room. MASKS ARE REQUIRED INSIDE THE CHURCH.