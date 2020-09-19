Jerome Dean

Jerome DeanDayton - Jerome Herman Dean, 81, of Dayton, KY passed away at home on September 17, 2020. He had worked at Heidelberg Distribution. Herman was a 33rd degree Mason. He was a member of Trinity Lodge #163 where he served as past master. He was a member of Scottish Rites. He also was a member of the Dayton Eagles. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Dean. Sister, Margaret Price. Brothers; John, Paul, Franklin and Jesse Dean Jr. He is survived by his son; Scott Dean (Carolyne) and daughter; Tracey (Thomas) Blackburn. Along with 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Scottish Rites will hold a ceremony at the funeral home at 7 pm. Trinity Lodge #163 will hold their service at 7:30pm. Service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral Home at 11am. Entombment with full military honors will take place immediately after in St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.