Jerome E. Koehne
Cincinnati - Passed peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 at age 83 with his wife at his side. Jerry was the beloved husband of Barbara Hinterlong Koehne and the late Georgia Mae Koehne (nee Werning), loving father of Richard (Terri) Koehne, Christopher (Lori) Koehne, Maria (Joe) Coogan and Jerome Alexander Koehne, step father of Michael (Jane) Hinterlong, Michelle (Bobby) Angel and Martin (Ronda) Hinterlong, proud grandpa of Allison, Katherine (Michael), Zachary, Nicholas, Samuel, Maxwell, Abigail, Abraham, Sam, Joe, Annie, Jeffrey, Kayla, Sarah and Ryan, great grandpa of Tatum and Lettie. Family will greet friends Friday 9 AM until 10 AM at St. Dominic Church (gathering space) 4551 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to LADD. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2019