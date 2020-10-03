Jerome E. "Jerry" Ruthman
West Chester - passed away October 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Ruiz) Ruthman; devoted father of Jerome Gregory (Laure Quinlivan) Ruthman; Lisa (Steve) Patterson, Natalie (David) Baker, Eric (Erika) Ruthman, and the late Kathy (Dr. William) Neff; loving grandfather of 12; dear brother of Thomas (Audrey) Ruthman, Kay (Raymond) Mazza, Anita (Don) Gadbury, and Jim (Carol) Ruthman; loving family member and friend to many. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. In lieu of flowers, donations may directed to GiveHope - Pancreatic Cancer Research & Awareness. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
for further details.