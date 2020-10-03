1/1
Jerome E. "Jerry" Ruthman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome E. "Jerry" Ruthman

West Chester - passed away October 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Ruiz) Ruthman; devoted father of Jerome Gregory (Laure Quinlivan) Ruthman; Lisa (Steve) Patterson, Natalie (David) Baker, Eric (Erika) Ruthman, and the late Kathy (Dr. William) Neff; loving grandfather of 12; dear brother of Thomas (Audrey) Ruthman, Kay (Raymond) Mazza, Anita (Don) Gadbury, and Jim (Carol) Ruthman; loving family member and friend to many. Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. In lieu of flowers, donations may directed to GiveHope - Pancreatic Cancer Research & Awareness. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved