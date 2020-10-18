Jerome "Jerry" Hartmann
Cincinnati - Jerome A. "Jerry" Hartmann, beloved husband of 64 years to Caryl (nee Groh) Hartmann. Devoted father of Richard (Julia), Robert, Jerome (Carol) and Donald Hartmann. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Emily, Daniel (Maura), Carrie, Paul and Connor Hartmann. Expectant great grandfather of baby boy Hartmann. Brother of the late Clara (late Pete) LeFleur, late William (late Mae) Hartmann and late Gloria (late Jack) Ruehrwein. Also survived by dear in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. Retired from Cincinnati Bell after a 40-year career, he and Caryl enjoyed traveling and socializing with friends and family. Jerry passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (October 20) from 5:30pm -7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Little Flower Church on Wednesday (October 21) at 10am. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, 5530 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, Oh 45239. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com