|
|
Jerome J. Hoffman
Miami Township - HOFFMAN, Jerome J. - Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginnie" Hoffman (nee Niehaus); Loving father of the late Linda Hoffman; Dear brother of the late Dick Hoffman and the late Tom Hoffman; Devoted companion of Mary Pat "Ary" Scott; Jerry will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and by those who knew and loved him; Passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the age of 89 years, one day prior to his birthday; Resident of Miami Township; Mass of Christian Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, OH 45236, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM; Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Jerry's honor to the Jerry and Ginnie Hoffman Scholarship Fund at Xavier University or All Saints Catholic Church or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019