Jerome Kroeger
Cincinnati - KROEGER Jerome "Jerry" Harry, 59. Cincinnati, OH, beloved husband of Ronda for 36 years, devoted father of Allison Zeller (Kyle) and Zachary (Jillian); son of Paul Kroeger and the late Janet (nee Monnig), son-in-law to Jill and the late Ronald Heldreth; brother of Thomas Kroeger (Leslye), Mary Beth Andrews (John) & Kevin Kroeger (Viki), brother-in-law to Scott Heldreth (Brenda); loving uncle of Lindsey (Matt) & Nicole Kroeger; Natalie Ryan (Will), Jackie Andrews & Ellen Smith (Matthew); Colin, Maxwell & Tessa Kroeger; and Holly Heldreth.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman & adventure seeker, who delighted in helping & being with his family, friends and neighbors. An Elder High School Alumni ('78) and a graduate of Fairmont State College ('83). Recently retired, his sudden passing has left a hole in many hearts.
Visitation will be held Friday July 5, 2019 (8-10 AM), with Funeral Service to begin at 10 AM at Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery 4521 Spring Grove Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45232.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 3, 2019