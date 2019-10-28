|
|
Jerome Lee "Jerry" Daugherty, Sr.
Independence - passed away at the Cincinnati VA Hospital on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Covington, KY on January 11, 1939; the son of the late Delbert and Ellen Daugherty. Jerry was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from IGA Supermarkets as a managing supervisor, generally serving the areas of Independence, Ft. Thomas and Paris, KY. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Daugherty; son, Jerry Daugherty Jr., daughter, Cindy Daugherty and a brother, Ronnie Daugherty. He is survived by his caring children, Debbie (Wayne) Adams and David Scott (Denise) Daugherty; sisters, Margaret Herzog and Sandy Batton; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends who will mourn his passing and cherish the memories he made with him. Jerry will be laid to rest next to his wife at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jerry's name made be made to either St. Charles Community - Charlie's Club, 600 Farrell Drive, Covington, KY 41011 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. To leave a condolence message for the family or to share a memory of Jerry, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019