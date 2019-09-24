Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Allaire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome M. Allaire


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jerome M. Allaire Obituary
Jerome M. Allaire

Green Twp. - ALLAIRE, Jerome M. (Jerry), Age 83, of Cincinnati, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born February 27, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa to Louis and Barbara Ann (Lorenz) Allaire, he was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Noreen Allaire. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Clare (Lothamer) Allaire, his children and their spouses Michael (Gina) Allaire, Cincinnati; Helen (Thomas) Fahey, Miamisburg; Bridget (Harri) Allaire-Maki, Kerava, Finland; Stephen (Beth) Allaire, Miamisburg; Diane (Julio) Almanza, Cincinnati; David (Betsy) Allaire, Cincinnati; James (Raissa) Allaire, Berwyn, IL; and Daniel (Linda) Allaire, Los Angeles, 15 grandchildren Kimberly (Jason) Kane, Stephanie Allaire, Mark (Everdeen) Fahey, Paul, William, and Rev. Timothy Fahey, Matthew, Joseph and Kate Allaire, Julio Jr. and Sophia Almanza, Margie and Ellie Allaire, and Sam and Noah Allaire, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, IN and the University of Dayton. He was a longtime UD Flyer basketball fan. He was a former chapter president of the American Production and Inventory Control Society/Institute for Supply Management, of which he was a practicing member for 35 years. He always took a genuine interest in the activities of his children and grandchildren and had a deep love of learning and music. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Therese Little Flower Parish and St. Ann Parish, Groesbeck. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., St. Ann Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory. Condolences may be expressed to frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now