Jerome Marshall
Erlanger - Jerome "Jerry" Lawrence Marshall, 76, passed away on March 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He retired as an accountant with the Sanitation District 1 and he also worked with Schenley Distillery. Jerry served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He had a servant heart and utilized his gift of financial management, serving as the financial secretary of the Mary Queen of Heaven Knights of Columbus and past Quartermaster of Marshall-Schildemeyer VFW Post 6095, where he was a Charter Member. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Marshall nee Loebker; and his siblings, Donald Marshall, Jim Marshall, Raymond Marshall, Shirley Ann Marshall, Jack Marshall, Charles Marshall, Paul Marshall, George Marshall, Mary Jo Cumbie, and Peggy Marshall. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Bob) Wurzelbacher; and his granddaughters, Ellie and Talia Wurzelbacher, whom he adored. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY. Burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to: Knights of Columbus MQH or Marshall-Schildemeyer VFW Post 6095 in Latonia. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019