Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
St. Leon, IN - Beloved husband of Karen Mess (nee Weissman) together for 37 years and married in 1992. Father of two fur kids, Chance and Mya. A dear brother of Deborah Rebel, Diana (Brian) Brown, Linda (Mike) Bedel and Tommy (Kelley) Mess; brother-in-law Leesa (Mark) Fedrick, Terry Hull-Garbutt, Kimberly (Larry) Olding and Kevin Weissman. Cherished uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6-8pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to or . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
