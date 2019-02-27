Services
St Thomas Episcopal Chr
100 Miami Ave
Terrace Park, OH 45174
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Terrace Park, OH
Mason - Jerome Michael Rafter, 76, of Mason, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the presence of God and Family.

Born October 14, 1942, in Churchill, Manitoba, he was the son of Michael Joseph Rafter and Margaret Grace Rafter.

Jerry is survived by his beautiful bride of 51 years, Judith Ann Rafter, two sons, Todd Jerome Rafter and wife Michelle of Castle Pines, CO and Michael Joseph Rafter and his wife, Sunny of Lexington, KY, 5 Grandchildren Sam (15), Charlie (13), Trey (13), Morgan (10), and Payton (7).

Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, March 8th, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Terrace Park, Ohio at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please refer any consideration to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Jerry's family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the Doctors and nurses of Cedar Village Care and Community, along with Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
