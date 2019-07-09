|
Jerome P. "Jerry" D'Amico
Cincinnati - beloved unmarried spouse of 20 years to Connie Overstreet, cherished son of Barbara Strahan and step father Bob Strahan, loving brother of Laura, Jeff and Greg (Diana) D'Amico, uncle of several nieces and nephews and two cat "kids", Mr. Bonz and Lucy. Proceeded in death by his father, Roger D'Amico. Jerry passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 55. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, July, 12 from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Road, White Oak, 45247 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cincinnati SPCA. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019