Jerome "Jerry" R. Hassenger
Cherry Grove - Jerome "Jerry" R. Hassenger son of the late Edward J. and Mary Hassenger (nee Ward) beloved brother of Mary "Cathy" C. Pulliam, Patricia "Patty" M. Meagher, Gloria A. (John) Lake, William "Billy" B., the late James and Thomas Hassenger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 30, 2020. Age 59 years. Residence Cherry Grove. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Wed. Feb. 5, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to League for Animal Welfare. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020