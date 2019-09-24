|
|
Jerome Robert Welling
Crescent Springs - Jerome R. Welling, age 85 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. His values were his faith and his family. Beloved husband of 60 years to Bettie Welling (nee Hehman), loving father to Patti Winford (Steven), Diane Welling (John Cottrill), J. Robert Welling (Alissa) and Christopher Welling (Karen). Wonderful Grandfather of Sarah, Doug, (Christina), William (Ashley), Nick (Mandy) Winford, Dylan, Casey, Courtney Welling and Mya Welling. Great Grandpa to Neeko Blaine, Turner and Maddox Winford. Brother of Larry Welling and Ann Roehm. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry H. and Cecilia (nee Thoben) Welling, brother, Mark Welling and sister, Vera Welling. Jerome was an Army veteran and retired from Champion International. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, hiking and canoeing and his passion was running. He completed the Columbus Marathon in 3:39:54 and was extremely proud of that accomplishment. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., (Bellevue), on Wednesday (Sept. 25) from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs), 2470 Lorraine Court, on Thursday (Sept. 26) at 11:00 a.m. Following mass burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019