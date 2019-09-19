|
Jerome Roof
Cincinnati - Jerome "Jerry" Roof, passed away at his home on September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Schaefers). Father of Steven (Deborah Powell) Roof, Theresa (Douglas) Cahill, Robert (Diana Brockschmidt) Roof, Michael (Dori Smith) Roof, and Elizabeth (Thomas) Sprockett. Loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Dr. Clyde S. Roof and Catherine Margaret O'Leary Roof. Memorial Mass -Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9080 Cin-Day Rd., West Chester, OH. Reception immediate follow at Mason Manor House, 7440 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to RettSyndrome.org or LiftingKidsGT.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019