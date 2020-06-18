Jerome Sweeney
Jerome E. Sweeney, 89, of Edgewood, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Emerald Trace in Elsmere. He was an Electrician and Project Manager for Bertke Electric. Jerry proudly served our country in the U.S Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Barbara Church in Erlanger. He loved photography, biking/cycling and reading but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rosemary; son, Pepper (Nell) Sweeney of Florence; daughters, Erin (Jeff) Janning of Ft. Mitchell, Colleen (Jeff) Love of Portland, OR, Kelly (Mike) Bertke of Burlington, Tammy (Randy) Merten of Taylor Mill; sisters, Evelyn (Albert) Kammer and Martha (Joseph) Kolks both of Cincinnati; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat McDonald. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial is private to the family. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held for the public, at a later date, once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Redwood, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




